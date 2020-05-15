Silver Alert issued for 69-year-old man from Richardson

RICHARDSON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a 69-year-old man who was last seen Thursday afternoon on the 100 block of W. Cityline Drive in Richardson.
Edward Harris was diagnosed with cognitive impairment and could pose a danger to his own health and safety, according to Richardson police.
Harris is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 225 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a grey hat, grey jacket, green plaid shirt, jeans, and black shoes.
If you have any information about Harris contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4808.
