The Texas Silver Alert Network issued an alert in the search for 67-year-old Jessie Sanchez early Thursday.

Dallas police identified him as a critically missing person late Wednesday.

He was last seen Wednesday around 2 p.m. walking on the 8800 block of Woodcastle Drive in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood wearing a Marine cap, yellow, blue and white sweater, black jeans and black shoes, according to police.

Officials believe he may be confused and in need of help.

He is about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds and has brown eyes and a bald head.

Anyone with any information should call 911 or police at 214-671-4268.

