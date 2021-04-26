Silver Alert issued for 85-year-old man missing from Lewisville

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Lewisville police at 972-219-3640

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Lewisville police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 85-year-old man.

George Lee Glazener was last seen around 10 a.m. Saturday on the 100 block of College Street in Lewisville.

He was in a red 1997 Dodge Ram with Texas license plate HYW2508 at the time, police said. The truck has an extended cab and cargo cover, and the paint is fading.

Glazener has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and police believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his safety.

The 85-year-old is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds and has balding white hair and blue eyes.