A Silver Alert has been activated for 89-year-old Frank Hernandez Alonzo, of Irving.
Irving police say Alonzo left his home in Irving Sunday around 12:30 p.m. in a grey 2018 Honda CRV, and it is unknown where he could be. The car's Texas license plate is LLR1863.
If you have any information on where Alonzo could be, contact the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 and reference case number 20-7852.
