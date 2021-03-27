Silver alert: Garland police searching for man diagnosed with dementia, last seen Friday afternoon

Michael Rook has been diagnosed with dementia and is wheelchair bound, police said.

GARLAND, Texas — Garland police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 69-year-old man who was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday.

Michael Lloyd Rook is described as a 6-foot-2 white man with grey hair and bluish eyes. He wears glasses and weighs about 200 pounds.

He was last seen in the 4000 block of Greenway Drive.

Rook has been diagnosed with dementia and is wheelchair bound, police said.

He was last seen wearing a red Nike T-shirt with a Nike "swoosh" symbol on the back, blue jogging pants, one white sock and a brown shoe on his left foot. He is an amputee and has his right foot amputated.