x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Dallas

Jesus Ruben Pinon was last seen on Michigan Avenue at 6 p.m. on Aug. 4, according to police.
Credit: Dallas Police Department

DALLAS — A Silver Alert has been issued to help find a man who was last seen in the Cedar Crest area of Dallas on Friday evening.

Police said 65-year-old Jesus Ruben Pinon was last seen in the 1700 block of Michigan Avenue, near I-35E and Illinois Avenue, at about 6 p.m. on Aug. 4.

Police said Pinon may be in need of assistance.

Jesus Pinon is a white man standing at about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. Before he went missing, he was wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and grey shoes.

Anyone with information on Pinon's whereabouts should call police at 911 for 214-671-4268. DPD asks that you reference case number 141637-2023.

Other local news:

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Back to School 2023: Texas Elite Barbers holding event in Dallas area

Before You Leave, Check This Out