Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Dallas

DALLAS — A Silver Alert has been issued to help find a man who was last seen in the Cedar Crest area of Dallas on Friday evening.

Police said 65-year-old Jesus Ruben Pinon was last seen in the 1700 block of Michigan Avenue, near I-35E and Illinois Avenue, at about 6 p.m. on Aug. 4.

Police said Pinon may be in need of assistance.

Jesus Pinon is a white man standing at about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. Before he went missing, he was wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and grey shoes.

Anyone with information on Pinon's whereabouts should call police at 911 for 214-671-4268. DPD asks that you reference case number 141637-2023.

@DallasPD is asking for the public’s help in locating Jesus Ruben Pinon. Mr. Pinon was last seen on 08/04/2023, in the 1700 block of Michigan Avenue.

Persons with info are asked to call the police department at 911 or (214) 671-4268. Please reference case number 141637-2023. pic.twitter.com/m7Uq1oviAv — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) August 6, 2023