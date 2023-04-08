Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Dallas

DALLAS — A Silver Alert has been issued to help find a man who was last seen in the Cedar Crest area of Dallas on Friday evening.
Police said 65-year-old Jesus Ruben Pinon was last seen in the 1700 block of Michigan Avenue, near I-35E and Illinois Avenue, at about 6 p.m. on Aug. 4.
Police said Pinon may be in need of assistance.
Jesus Pinon is a white man standing at about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. Before he went missing, he was wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and grey shoes.
Anyone with information on Pinon's whereabouts should call police at 911 for 214-671-4268. DPD asks that you reference case number 141637-2023.
