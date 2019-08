Update 1:05 p.m. Sunday: Silver Alert canceled

Authorities have canceled a Silvert Alert that was issued Saturday evening. Officials confirmed Sunday afternoon that Randall Scott Prutzman, 65, had been safely located.

A Silver Alert was issued after the 65-year-old man hadn't been seen since Thursday night in Waxahachie.

Officials did not immediately release new details about where Prutzman was located.