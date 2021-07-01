Silver Alert activated for 86-year-old man with early onset dementia

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

GARLAND, Texas — Garland police are asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 86-year-old man.

A Silver Alert was activated Wednesday night for Paul Welch. He is described as a 6-foot, 180 pounds with greenish-blue eyes and grey balding hair, police said. It's unknown what clothing he was last seen wearing.

He was last seen Sunday, June 27 in the 2300 block of Heather Ridge Lane, according to authorities. He left his home and was planning to drive to Georgia but he never arrived, police said.

Police said Welch has several serious health problems, including early onset dementia. Law enforcement officials said they believe his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Welch is believed to be driving a silver 2000 Chrysler 300 with Texas license plate CH2 T402.