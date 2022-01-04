Silver Alert discontinued for 85-year-old man from Dallas

DALLAS — Update: This Silver Alert was discontinued.
A Silver Alert was discontinued Tuesday morning. It was initially issued for an 85-year-old man who was last seen Monday evening in Dallas.
Robert Ervin Walker was last seen at 5 p.m. in the 3200 block of Nicholson Drive in a black 2014 Kia Forte with Texas license plate GJH2476.
Walker is diagnosed with cognitive impairment. He is described as 5-foot-10, 160 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes and wearing a cowboy hat, gray sweater, light blue shirt and gray pants.
Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.
If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.