Silver Alert: 67-year-old Balch Springs man has cognitive impairment, police say

A Silver Alert was issued for a 67-year-old man from Balch Springs who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, police said.

Mauro Antonio Valle is a 6-foot-2 white man, weighing 153 pounds with gray hair, brown eyes and glasses, police said. He was last seen wearing a burgundy button-down shirt, dark pants and white tennis shoes.

He was last seen Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Baron Drive.

Anyone with information on this missing senior citizen is asked to call the Balch Springs Police Department at 972-557-6000.