DALLAS — Shots were fired at police officers Tuesday night in the Pleasant Grove area, officials say.
According to Dallas police, officers were responding to a disturbance call around 11:30 p.m. near 100 block of North Masters Drive when the incident occurred.
No officers were injured during the shooting, according to police.
Authorities also say the officers did not return fire and that the investigation is ongoing.
