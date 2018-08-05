A Home Depot loss prevention officer shot by a suspect who opened fire inside a Home Depot is out the hospital and recovering at home.

Scott Painter was released Monday afternoon. Painter was hit three times during a deadly police shooting in April at a Home Depot in North Dallas. A gunman opened fire on police officers who were serving a warrant and Painter got hit.

Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander was killed. His partner, Officer Crystal Almeida remains in the hospital.

Painter's mother said faith brought him to this point.

