Investigation underway after shootout involving off-duty officer outside east Plano 7-Eleven, police say

PLANO, Texas — Bullets were sprayed all over an east Plano intersection Wednesday evening during a shootout between a man and an off-duty officer outside a 7-Eleven, police say.
Plano police say the off-duty officer claimed he saw the man arguing with someone else in the store and confronted him after seeing the man get a pistol out of his vehicle.
Both men fired multiple rounds, police say. Once officers arrived on scene, the man who wasn't an officer dropped his weapon after being told to by police and was taken into custody.
The off-duty officer was not taken into custody, police say, and whether he is placed on leave will be up to administration.
One other person was detained for questioning, but later released, police say.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Police say there will be no further updates Wednesday night.