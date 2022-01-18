Dallas police asking for information to help in murder investigation

Andre Tyron Rufus, a 44-year-old man, was found lying in the street with what police said were gunshot wounds.

DALLAS — Investigators are asking for the public's help in trying to solve a murder investigation that left one man dead Monday afternoon, according to the Dallas Police Department.

On Monday around 1:30 p.m., Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call at 2800 West Davis Street near Cockrell Hill.

That's where officers arrived and found Andre Tyron Rufus, a 44-year-old man, lying in the street with what police said were gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded to the scene and took Rufus to an area hospital, but he was later pronounced dead. The motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are unknown and under investigation.