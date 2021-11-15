Crash leads to shooting; 1 person hospitalized, police say

Police say that they believe the incident started due to a crash.

DALLAS — One person was taken into custody after an early Monday car accident escalated into a shooting, Dallas police said. One person was hurt.

According to police, after the accident happened, one of the people involved in the crash called friends; those friends then drove to the accident scene in the 3200 block of Sylvan Avenue and started shooting police said.

After the gunfire, police said both the shooters and the victim drove from the site of the accident to a QT in the 1400 block of Inwood Road, officers at the scene told WFAA.

Police said the victim was grazed by a bullet and was taken to a hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, police said.

The suspected shooter, meanwhile was taken into custody.