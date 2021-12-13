Dallas police searching for suspect after man fatally shot Sunday afternoon

Police are searching for a suspect after a 21-year-old man was fatally shot in southern Dallas.

DALLAS — Police are searching for a suspect after a 21-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in southern Dallas.

Officers responded about 4:14 p.m. to the 5700 block of South Hampton Road at the intersection of Marvin D. Love Freeway where they found the man and two other witnesses.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released. One of the witnesses also had a gunshot wound but was treated and released from the hospital, police said.

Police said that the suspected shooter is believed to be 23-year-old Darius Owens. He is described as approximately 300 pounds. He is driving a late model white Ford Fusion with factory trim, police said.