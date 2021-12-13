Dallas police searching for suspect after man fatally shot Sunday afternoon

DALLAS — Police are searching for a suspect after a 21-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in southern Dallas.
Officers responded about 4:14 p.m. to the 5700 block of South Hampton Road at the intersection of Marvin D. Love Freeway where they found the man and two other witnesses.
The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released. One of the witnesses also had a gunshot wound but was treated and released from the hospital, police said.
Police said that the suspected shooter is believed to be 23-year-old Darius Owens. He is described as approximately 300 pounds. He is driving a late model white Ford Fusion with factory trim, police said.
The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit asks for the public’s assistance regarding this murder and is encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective Frank Serra, #10031 at 214-671-4320 or via email: frank.serra@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 224157-2021.