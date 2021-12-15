Woman found shot to death on the side of the road

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded but pronounced the unidentified person, a Black female, dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

DALLAS — Police are trying to identify a woman who they said was found shot dead early Wednesday morning.

Dallas police said officers were called to 2000 Merrifield Road around 3:25 a.m. to perform a welfare check after getting calls of a body on the side of the street.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded but pronounced the unidentified person, a Black female, dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the woman did not have any identification on her, so the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office will try to identify her through fingerprints analysis.

Meanwhile, police are still trying to discover a motive and what led up to the shooting.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to contact Detective Boz Rojas at 214-681-1786 or via email: boz.rojas@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 225759-2021.