A person was taken to the hospital after they were injured in a shooting Monday morning in Dallas, police said.

Officers arrived about 1:35 a.m. to the 9800 block of Walnut Street where they found the person with a gunshot wound, police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the person to the hospital.

Witnesses told police that the person was shot by an unknown suspect, who fled the scene.