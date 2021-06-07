Teen critical after shooting near Fort Worth high school

MedStar said the teen was taken to a trauma center for treatment of the gunshot wound.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A teen is in critical condition after being shot near a Fort Worth high school Monday night, according to officials with MedStar.

According to information from the Fort Worth Police Department, officers got a 911 call around 5:20 p.m. about someone shot near Eastern Hills High School off Shelton Street.

MedStar said the teen was taken to a trauma center for treatment of the gunshot wound; police said he had been shot in the neck. Police didn't have any more information on a possible suspect or a motive, but did say that the shooter or shooters are still at large.

Police said it appears that the shooting was a result of a fight. Aerials over the scene showed police focusing their attention on a Jeep parked in the lot, with other evidence markers on the ground.

Fort Worth ISD officials said the district is cooperating with police in the investigation into what happened.

According to Eastern Hills High School's calendar, the last day for students is Friday, June 18, but it's unclear if any school-related activities were going on at the time when the shooting happened.