Police: 2 shot in Fort Worth; 1 in custody

Here's what we know.

FORT WORTH, Texas — One person is in custody after two people were shot in Forth Worth, Friday, according to Fort Worth police.

It happened just after 11 a.m. in the 3100 block of Bridge Hill Drive in the far western portion of Fort Worth, just inside Interstate 820 and south of Interstate 30. The address appears to be for an apartment complex.

Police don't have many details, yet, including what led up to the shooting, but did say one person was in custody.

The conditions of the two people shot, meanwhile, were not available.