Man dead after police shooting in north Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man is dead after a Tuesday shooting involving Fort Worth police, officials confirmed.

Details are still developing, but according to public records, officers responded to a call for a person with weapon at a home off Bear Creek Trail in far north Fort Worth at around 12:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, police said they found a 29-year-old man armed with a gun. Police said he pointed the weapon at officers and "presented a threat" to them. At least one officer fired their handgun at the man, striking him, but it's unclear how many times he was hit.

Police said emergency responders tried to provide aid to the man, but he died at the scene.

Aerials over the scene showed officers working the scene in a grassy field near a pond behind several homes. Officials said no other information will be released at this time.

