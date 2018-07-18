Authorities are searching for a person of interest and a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 35 in Dallas early Sunday that resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man, according to the sheriff's department.

Ahmad Shehata, 27, was struck on the side of the road after he got into an accident and pulled over.

Detectives want to speak to Jeffery Body, 41, a person of interest in the crash, the news release said.

Detectives believe the vehicle was a Lincoln Navigator with Texas license plate JNW-2431, according to a news release from the sheriff's department Wednesday.

The sheriff's department released photos of Body and the Lincoln Navigator on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about Body or the Lincoln Navigator is asked to call the sheriff's department at 214-749-8641.

The sheriff's department release this photo of a Lincoln Navigator and a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run crash on I-35E early Saturday. (Dallas County Sheriff's Department)

© 2018 WFAA