DALLAS, Texas — "American Idol."

It's any musician's dream to audition, advance, and to possibly get discovered by competing on the show that took the country by storm in 2002.

If you haven't heard of it by now, I would probably ask what rock you've been living under for the last 17 years.

But if you're unfamiliar, a panel of judges tour across the country listening to musicians sing and perform deciding if they will be selected from initial auditions for further auditions in Hollywood and beyond.

The contestants who make it to Hollywood face a number of cuts and eliminations, and once the pack is whittled down, the public ultimately votes on a winner, who has the opportunity to sign with a record label.

However, it's a big deal to even just be chosen to go to Hollywood and compete.

Ask 18-year-old Tippy Balady.

The senior at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts in Dallas was invited to compete during Hollywood week last season and recently, this season.

"It's a surreal process because you never see behind the lens," Balady said.

"You see people on TV and don't feel like you'll ever be there, and then you are."

Balady went into both auditions a seasoned musician. She's been performing and writing songs since she was in the 5th grade.

"Instead of keeping a diary while I was growing up, I've just been writing songs about my life," Balady said.

Balady, unfortunately, was cut last season during Hollywood week, so coming back to audition this year, she wanted to really impress.

On Sunday night's episode, she was included in a montage of performers who auditioned and were selected to go to Hollywood last year and this year.

"It was a wonderful experience, everyone there kind of remembered who I was and they were happy that I was back," Balady said.

However, Balady never made the trip to Hollywood to compete this time around like she did last year.

Instead, she chose to better her chances of getting into the college of her choice.

You see, the taping of Hollywood week conflicted with her auditions at a number of prestigious art schools.

Nate Smith, Balady's counselor, has been helping the senior apply for colleges and write essays all year.

He said he was in disbelief, yet proud.

"I was shocked," Smith said. "I'm sure that wasn't an easy decision that she arrived at."

"But it's noble, and I feel like an education is something that no one can ever take away from you."

Balady's dream is to get into USC, but she's already been accepted into the California Institute of the Arts and the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

Not only that, she's now a YoungArts finalist in the voice/singer-songwriter category through the National YoungArts Foundation.

YoungArts nominates up to 60 candidates for consideration as U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts following participation in YoungArts week, according to the charity's website.

"When I got the letter saying I was a finalist, I was kind of in disbelief," Balady said. "You can make a career doing art, whatever that might be for you."

So yeah, getting invited to Hollywood two years in a row is pretty cool. But Balady is just fine with being a senior in high school, excited about college right now.

She knows she'll be in the music business soon enough, and may have to juggle school when that time comes--but her journey up to this point is fairly remarkable.

Smith said he's glad to have been part of it.

"I'm absolutely confident she's going to be a huge success," Smith said.

Balady has a number of original songs.

She just released a new single called "Endless Night," and it's now available on all streaming platforms.