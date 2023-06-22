Shaq explains why he DJs as he announces new Fort Worth music festival

Shaq's Bass All-Stars Festival will be held this September at Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Shaquille O'Neal -- aka DJ Diesel or "Dubstep Dad" -- is headed to Fort Worth for an all-new music festival this September.

The basketball hall of famer announced this week that Shaq's Bass All-Stars Festival will be held Sept. 16 at Panther Island Pavilion in Cowtown.

The festival will feature 15 acts -- including DJ Diesel himself, Alison Wonderland, Kai Wachi, Sullivan King and Crankdat on two stages.

"I appreciate these young artists for letting me into their world, and I give them a taste of what this is about. I bring the people out, they get to perform, everybody makes money," O'Neal told WFAA in an interview.

Organizers said the festival will welcome more than 10,000 fans at the venue and that the event will include some of O'Neal's favorite food trucks in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Presale for tickets begins at 10 a.m. Friday, June 23. And just two hours later at noon, general sale begins.

"Looking for the kids to come out and have fun. It’ll be a safe environment. They call me the 'Dubstep Dad.' I got all the top dubstep DJs out there. We’re gonna have a great time and looking forward to seeing you," O'Neal said.

With four NBA championships, a hall of fame membership and multiple business ventures, what led O'Neal to add "DJ" to his running list of titles?

"From 13 to 40, three times a week for about an hour and a half, I would get adrenaline from people yelling and screaming," Shaq told WFAA. "Good yelling, bad yelling, cheering, booing – it’s just a part of me. When I stopped playing, I didn’t have that."

"I get doses of it. Like, I go to Nick & Sam’s [in Dallas] and get a little clap but that’s only 30 seconds. So, I went to a concert one time and it was about half-a-million people at Tomorrowland in Atlanta. And that feeling came back," he said. "I’ve been DJing since high school, since college, and was like I think I can do this."