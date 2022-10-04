24-year-old man dies after medical episode at Dallas County jail

Shamond Lewis, an inmate at the jail, was hospitalized after an unspecified episode on Sept. 23.

DALLAS — A 24-year-old man died after a medical episode at the Dallas County jail, officials announced Monday evening.

Shamond Lewis, an inmate at the jail, was hospitalized after an unspecified episode on Sept. 23, according to a news release from the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

One week later, on Sept. 30, Lewis died at Parkland hospital. No more information about his death was released by the sheriff's office.

Officials said Lewis' medical episode happened one day after he was booked into jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. More details about his case were not released.