A man charged with two sexual assaults is now facing a murder charge in Fort Worth.



Lee Dexter Joiner, 31, is accused of killing a 53-year-old woman around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 7. Her body was dumped in the 1500 block of South Ederville Road, according to Fort Worth police.

Joiner also faces charges of sexually assaulting a 38-year-old woman on Aug. 29 in the 1900 block of South Ederville Road and a 40-year-old woman just a few days later on Sept. 3.



Fort Worth police said Joiner has a warrant issued for his arrest in Dallas County on a charge of indecent exposure. He's in custody with Tarrant County Sheriff deputies.

