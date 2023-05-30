Several railroad crossings closed after man struck, killed by train in downtown Arlington, police say

Around 8 a.m. a man was walking along the railroad tracks as the train was moving and was hit, police confirmed.

ARLINGTON, Texas — A man has died after being struck by a train in downtown Arlington, police say.

According to the Arlington Police Department (APD), around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, a man was walking along the railroad tracks as the train was moving and was hit. Police said he was confirmed dead at the scene.

As a result of the incident, APD said multiple railroad crossings are closed, including crossing from Davis Street to Mesquite Street, as the department continues to investigate and clear the scene.

APD said traffic in the area is heavy and is encouraging drivers to use Collins Street or Fielder Road/Bowen Road to travel north and south.

There is no estimation of when the crossings will reopen, the department said via social media.