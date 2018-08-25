Several people were injured, including two critically, after a crash involving a semi-truck and a Trinity Railway Express (TRE) passenger train Saturday in far east Fort Worth, near Euless, officials said.

The incident happened near the 12500 block of Calloway Cemetery Road, near Trinity Boulevard and North Collins Street, MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said. The semi-truck was possibly on fire, according to Zavadsky.

Two people were in critical condition, and one person was seriously injured. Several other people were injured but considered OK, Zavadsky said.

A Trinity Railway Express (TRE) runs along the railroad line where the crash happened. DART officials sent out a notice warning of a delay due to the accident.

Fort Worth Fire Department officials were heading to the scene.

