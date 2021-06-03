Several families displaced following 3-alarm fire at Fort Worth apartment complex

One person was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation. They were later transported to a nearby hospital.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Several families were displaced Friday night following a 3-alarm apartment complex fire in Fort Worth, officials say.

Around 8 p.m., Fort Worth fire crews were called to Colonial Gardens Apartments on 5000 Block of Ridglea Lane in response to the fire.

When firefighters arrived they said heavy smoke was coming from a two-story apartment building and out through the roof. As firefighters worked to control the flames they called in additional help.

Crews were able to contain the fire to one apartment building and after over an hour of a defensive attack, the fire was declared under control. Officials said in total, 36 fire units and close to 90 fire personnel helped.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said at least 24 units sustained heavy damage and are uninhabitable. The Red Cross is working with all displaced families.

Authorities said the cause of the fire is under investigation.