These are the 7 finalists for Dallas chief of police

City Manager T.C. Broadnax also named Lonzo Anderson to serve as interim chief beginning Dec. 15.

City of Dallas officials named their seven finalists as they work to replace Chief U. Reneé Hall.

Earlier this week, city officials said they planned to name the new chief by the end of December.

The search comes at a critical time for the police department, with violent crime numbers on the rise and the Black Lives Matter movement has put increasing pressure on police departments.

Already, Dallas has exceeded last year’s murder toll of 198. To date, police say at least 227 people have been killed in the city of Dallas in 2020.

Hall, who became chief in 2017, announced she was planning to leave the department in September.

Thirty-six people nationwide applied for the position.

The applicants were screened by a recruiter based on input from the City Council, community and department surveys, and City Manager T.C. Broadnax, according to Broadnax's memo that was sent to council members.

These are the seven finalists:

Albert Martinez – director of security for Dallas Catholic Dioceses/Former Dallas deputy chief

Avery Moore – assistant police chief, Dallas Police Department

Eddie Garcia – chief of police, San Jose, Calif.

Jeff Spivey – chief of police, City of Irving, Texas

Malik Aziz – major, Dallas Police Department

Reuben Ramirez – deputy chief, Dallas Police Department

RaShall Brackney – chief of police, Charlottesville, Va.

Each candidate will be interviewed by City Manager T.C. Broadnax, the city said in a release.

Aziz was a finalist for the police chief position in 2017 before Hall was hired. At the time, he was a deputy chief in the department. Moore was promoted to assistant chief during Hall's tenure and Ramirez was promoted to deputy chief during that time.

Martinez left the Dallas Police Department last December to work for the Catholic Diocese of Dallas.

He was deputy chief of the Southwestern Patrol Division when five officers — four Dallas police and one DART officer — were killed in an ambush in downtown. Three of the Dallas officers killed were from southwestern patrol.

Broadnax named Lonzo Anderson to serve as interim chief beginning Dec. 15.

Anderson, a 23-year veteran of the force, said in a release he was honored to serve as the interim chief.

"I’m grateful to Chief Hall for her leadership and continued service ensuring a smooth transition and will likewise look forward to helping the new chief get up to speed in early 2021," he said.