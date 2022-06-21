'I stay in the house' | Senior citizens changing daily routine to avoid high temperatures, heat-related illnesses

“We got to accept the fact that it is that way, and we got to deal with it, make changes."

BEAUMONT, Texas — The heat can kill, and it’s especially harmful to the elderly population.

“They are vulnerable to all sorts of heat illnesses, which could be a little milder form of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, to a heat stroke,” Dr. Qamar Afreen said.

With temperatures high and possibly rising, area senior citizens are changing their day-to-day routine to stay out of the heat in an effort to protect themselves.

Actual air temperatures could get into the 100s by the end of the week, and the heat index will make it feel worse, according to 12News StormTrackers. Area doctors are advising senior citizens to take necessary precautions.

Willie Samuel and Willie Orabo are heeding the warning. In the summer, Samuel and Orabo are usually sitting side by side in the front yard.

“I stay in the house,” Orabo said. “But, I'm an outdoors person.”

The time the two men would normally spend outside is now limited due to high temperatures.

“I try to get out early in the morning or late in the afternoon, because I don't want to get too heated and fall out,” Samuel said.

Samuel is no stranger to heat-related illnesses.

“Yeah, we were playing golf, and he [Samuel] had a heat stroke out there at Tyrrell Park,” Orabo said.

Samuel remembers the incident because it happened when he was younger.

"And see, I was young then," Samuel said. "I might have been, like, 20 years old."

Heat-related illnesses are extreme, but the treatment is simple, Dr. Arfeen said.

“Whatever you do, you just make sure you stay cool,” Dr. Arfeen said. “But if something happens, just make sure you do something to cool yourself down, or somebody is getting affected to cool them down right away, and that's the instant remedy."

It's important for seniors to stay hydrated and avoid the outdoors during peak hours, Dr. Arfeen said.

“We're not acclimatized to this heat out, so we have to take these things seriously, as a possible threat to your well-being,” Arfeen said.

For now, Samuel and Orabo are adjusting their routines to stay safe.

“We got to accept the fact that it is that way, and we got to deal with it, make changes,” Samuel said.

Headaches, confusion, dizziness, and/or nausea can be signs of a heat-related illness.

