Sen. John Cornyn, Dallas mayor host roundtable on policing reform

U.S. Senator John Cornyn and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson are hosting a roundtable discussion on policing reforms Friday.

Cornyn is seeking feedback as part of his role in the new criminal justice reform task force, led by U.S. Senator Tim Scott. The group is expected to present policing reform legislation.

The effort comes weeks after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. The Black man was pinned under a police officer for 8 minutes, 46 seconds. The incident was recorded.

Protesters have taken to the streets across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, many calling for defunding law enforcement agencies.

The roundtable guests include:

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot

Dallas police Chief U. Renee Hall

Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Adam McGough

Dallas Police Association Vice President Frederick Frazier

Jesuorobo Enobakhare, chair of the City of Dallas Community Police Oversight Board

Juan Olivo, member of the Community Police Oversight Board

North Texas LULAC President Rene Martinez

Derrick Battie, member of the Mayor’s Task Force on Safe Communities

Dallas West Church of Christ Pastor Sammie Berry

Inspiring Body of Christ Church Senior Pastor Rickie G. Rush