Semi-truck goes off bridge onto DART tracks; rail lines are affected

DALLAS — A driver was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday morning after a semi-truck went off the Woodall Rodgers bridge and slammed into DART tracks below, officials said. The Orange and Green DART rail lines are being affected.

It happened about 12:30 a.m. on the freeway right before the exit to northbound Interstate 35. Several Dallas Fire-Rescue members were at the scene.

Dallas County Sheriff's Deputies on scene tell WFAA the driver was traveling westbound right on the freeway before the I-35 exit when the semi-truck went over the bridge and onto some DART tracks below.

The driver of the semi was transported to the hospital and remains in critical condition. It took about one hour to cut the driver from the vehicle.

DART police on scene tell us the semi-truck broke some power lines which then cut signal to the trains. DART lines are being affected by this incident.

DART officials said that the initial estimate is that it will take 4 hours to make all repairs.

One train that was heading to the Carrollton area is stuck on the track around 100 yards from the semi. It has not been confirmed whether there were any occupants on that train.

#Breaking overnight in Dallas The driver of this Semi seriously injured after driving off the Woodall Rodgers bridge. The driver had to be rescued by Dallas Firefighters. The Semi caused damage to DARTS catenary near the West End and damaged a signal. pic.twitter.com/d2vMp29EdQ — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) December 14, 2021