A Trinity Railway Express train collided with a semi truck Tuesday morning on Riverside Drive, officials said.

At least two people were hurt in the crash with minor injuries, according to a MedStar spokesperson.

A tweet from DART sent out shortly before 8 a.m. advised TRE passengers to expect delays due to the accident, but did not provide any estimated length of time for the delays.

The location of the crash is near Fort Worth Central Station.

An image of the Riverside Drive TRE railroad crossing from April 2019. Courtesy Google.

Google

An image from April 2019 on Google Maps does show the railroad crossing as having lights and gates in place.

