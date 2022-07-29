'Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti' | New remix from Selena officially released, album coming later this year

The Roula and Ryan morning show on 104.1 KRBE in Houston shared Selena's newly released song with their listeners on Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A new remix from Selena, yes, THAT Selena, was officially released on Friday.

It's a single titled "Como Te Quiero Yo A Ti" off a highly-anticipated album 27 years after the "Queen of Tejano" died. Selena Quintanilla was murdered at the age of 23, at the height of her career just as she was about to launch into superstardom.

The rising star's last televised performance happened inside Houston's Astrodome, about a month before she was killed in 1995.

The Roula and Ryan morning show on 104.1 KRBE in Houston shared Selena's newly released song with their listeners on Friday.

"I got texts all in caps, 'Oh my God I’m crying. Oh my God, I wasn’t ready for this today. Miss her so much. Love her so much,'" co-host Roula said. "The world was robbed of her. She had so much potential. Her voice was so awesome. What she would have done."

"She meant so much and we didn’t even realize how big she was in the mainstream until her death."

In the years since, Selena fans across Houston have stood in line and raced to stores to purchase cups and bags for an opportunity to connect with the Texan who has been brought back to life through movies and TV.

"I got so obsessed with that Selena series that came out on Netflix. I got obsessed. My kids all know, “Como La Flor.” I mean, my 7-year-old can sing that song. And isn’t that something?! All those years later," Roula said.

The newly released remix took more than a year to produce. Selena's brother, A.B., reportedly used vinyl recordings with today's technology. The single itself was written by a member of the original Selene y Los Dinos band.

"I don’t speak Spanish, but I can sing it. And I am very excited to hear her voice again," Roula said. "Gosh, just what a life lost."

But what a legacy she leaves as the new single aims to introduce a whole new generation to Selena.