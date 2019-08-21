Of the nearly 9,000 schools across Texas, nearly 20 percent were given an A in the Texas Education Agency's annual grading process — a small fraction of which received a perfect score.

The top five rated schools in Texas received perfect scores, and the top 32 rated schools received near-perfect scores. Most of the top-notch schools were alternative, early college or magnet schools and nearly all of them were high schools.

Three North Texas schools made a perfect or near-perfect score:

New Horizon High School, Joshua ISD: 100

Early College High School, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD: 99

Arlington Collegiate High School, Arlington ISD: 99

New Horizon High School is about an hour southwest of Dallas in Johnson County and is an alternative learning high school with a student population of 49.

Each year, the TEA releases annual accountability grades, which are based on student achievement, school progress and performance among student groups.

Five of the top schools were in Houston’s Independent School District, while four were in the San Antonio area, and none of the top schools were in Austin. Explore all schools that received a 99 or 100 score in the slideshow above.

Only two of the top-graded schools didn't serve high school students. Of the 1,266 schools that served students in ninth grade or higher, 28 percent received an A. On average, Texas' A high schools scored a 93.

Middle and elementary schools averaged a little bit lower across the state.

With only 446 campuses serving up to the third grade, 14 percent received the top grade. The 64 elementary schools that received an A averaged a 92.8 score. McKillop Elementary in Melissa ISD was the highest-graded North Texas elementary school and received a 95.

Middle schools had the lowest average A grade of among the categories, just slightly lower than elementary schools at 92.5. In Texas, 1,602 schools served students no lower than fourth grade and no higher than eighth. More than 350 middle schools received an A, the tops of which were in North Texas.

George Dawson Middle School in Carroll ISD, which serves Southlake as well as parts of Grapevine and Westlake, scored a 98. Frisco's Fowler Middle, Dallas' Environmental Science Academy and four other North Texas middle schools received a score of 97.

