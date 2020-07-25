Second Court of Appeals grants family of Tinslee Lewis a temporary injunction

The move reversed a lower court decision that denied a temporary injunction.

The Second Court of Appeals granted a temporary injunction Friday to keep 17-month-old Tinslee Lewis alive in Fort Worth.

The move reversed a lower court decision that denied the mother's request for a temporary injunction to keep Tinslee on her life-sustaining treatment.

The toddler has been hospitalized since birth with grave lung and heart problems. Her illness requires her to be hooked up to machines so she can breathe and eat.

The court's opinion says a lower court should grant the mother's injunction pending "a final trial on the merits consistent with this opinion."

The decision is another step in the legal battle between the hospital and Tinslee's family regarding the continuance of her medical treatment.

“I wholeheartedly commend the court for protecting this baby girl’s life and allowing her family members to fight for their daughter. Life is the first constitutionally protected interest, and this innocent baby girl must be afforded the rights she deserves,” said Texas Attorney General Paxton in a statement. “Patients must be heard and justly represented when it comes to determining their medical treatment, especially when their lives are at risk.”

In July, attorneys filed a motion to request a new doctor to come to Cook Children's to treat Tinslee, after saying he reviewed her medical records and believes her condition is treatable.