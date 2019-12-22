DALLAS — A search is underway in Dallas for two carjacking suspects, authorities confirm.
According to Dallas police, at least one of the suspects shot a Domino's-delivery worker Saturday night and then stole the vehicle.
The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. near the 2100 block of Dancliff Drive, officials say.
Authorities say the victim was transported to the hospital. He is in stable condition.
Detectives are now searching for a male and female in a blue Nissan Sentra.
Officials didn’t release any other details about the suspects or vehicle.
This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.
