DALLAS — A search is underway in Dallas for two carjacking suspects, authorities confirm.

According to Dallas police, at least one of the suspects shot a Domino's-delivery worker Saturday night and then stole the vehicle.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. near the 2100 block of Dancliff Drive, officials say.

Authorities say the victim was transported to the hospital. He is in stable condition.

Detectives are now searching for a male and female in a blue Nissan Sentra.

Officials didn’t release any other details about the suspects or vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: