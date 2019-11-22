Garland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man with autism. Stephen Douglas Smith, 30, was reported missing Thursday morning.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and warm-up pants near the 6000 block of Lochness Drive, police say.
Smith is described as being 6-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 972-485-4840.
