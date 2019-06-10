DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 22-year-old man.

Authorities say Albert Galaviz, 22, was last seen Oct. 6 near the 4000 block of Windhaven Lane.

Galaviz was wearing a black shirt and gray pants during the time he went missing, police say.

Officials described Galaviz as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 130lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Dallas police say Galaviz may be a danger to himself or others if he's not located.

Anyone with information on Galaviz's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Dallas police at 214-671-4268.

