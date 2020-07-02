ROWLETT, Texas — A search is underway for a man who has been missing since Sunday.

Rowlett police say 35-year-old Joshua Parker last contacted his family on Sunday. His vehicle was found Tuesday at Paddle Point Park near the 6700 block of Miller Road, according to authorities.

Parker's family says he owns a blue, single-person kayak that has yet to be located.

Boat crews, a helicopter, and a volunteer group were searching for Parker and his kayak Friday.

Anyone with information on Parker’s whereabouts is asked to call the criminal investigations division at 972-412-6220.

