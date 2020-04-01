FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 25-year-old woman.

Authorities say Chelsea Lynn Williams Quinones was last seen around 4 p.m on Jan. 1 near the 4300 block of Gorman Drive.

She was described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds and has several tattoos.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 817-392-4222.

