HUNT COUNTY, Texas — The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Authorities say 14-year-old Kirsten Rice walked away from her house near 5240 Co Road 4217 in Campbell on Tuesday and did not return.

Rice is described as being 4-feet-10-inches tall and weighing 85 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a long black sleeve shirt, blue jeans and green boots.

Police say she may have been carrying a navy-blue hoodie, pink knitted hat and a camouflage cap.

Anyone with information on Rice’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 903-453-6800.