DALLAS — A search is underway for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Dallas police say Ignacia Garcia, 13, was last seen around 8 p.m. on Nov. 2 near the 10500 block of Dawn Drive in the Casa View neighborhood.

Garcia is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap shirt and shorts, police say.

Officials ask anyone who has information on Garcias’ whereabouts to call 911 or the missing persons unit at 214-671-4268.

More on WFAA: