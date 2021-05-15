Search underway for missing 10-year-old boy last seen Friday in Fort Worth

Authorities said 10-year-old Ezekial Richardson was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Friday at 9244 Saint Lucia Road in Fort Worth.

FORT WORTH, Texas — This story will be updated throughout the day as new information is released.

Fort Worth police said a search is underway for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Authorities said Ezekial Richardson was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Friday at 9244 Saint Lucia Road in Fort Worth.

He's described as being 4 feet tall, weighing 90 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Richardson was last seen wearing a white shirt and black/white shorts.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222, please refer to case No. 210036708.