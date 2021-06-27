Search underway for a man in his 60s at Grapevine Lake

Officials say the man entered the water but could not make it back to the boat.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — A search is underway Sunday at Grapevine Lake after a man in his 60s entered the water but could not make it back to the boat, officials said.

Texas Game Wardens, Grapevine Fire Department and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are involved in the search.

Flower Mound Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area of the lake where the boats are working on the search.

"We ask that everyone always wear a life jacket when on the water," the department tweeted.

No other information was available.

On June 15, a 33-year-old man drowned at Grapevine Lake. Both Grapevine police and fire officials are urging people to wear life jackets anytime they are on or in the water.

