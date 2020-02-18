DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 63-year-old woman.
Authorities say Constance Delores Kimble was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday near the 3900 block of Simpson Street. She may be in need of medical assistance, according to police.
Kimble was described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has black/gray hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue tank top with dark pants, according to police.
Anyone with information on Kimble’s whereabouts is asked to call Dallas police at 214-671-4268.
