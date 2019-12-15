DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing 12-year-old girl.

Authorities say Requell De’Angel Brown was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Saturday near the 1500 block of Amity Lane.

Brown is described as being 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and green high top shoes, police say.

Investigators say Brown may be in danger if she isn’t located.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 214-671-4268.

