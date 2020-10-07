Search underway for 2 people who went overboard while fishing at Possum Kingdom Lake

The Texas Game Warden, Brazos River Authority, Palo Pinto Sheriff’s Office, and Graham Fire Department are all assisting with the search.

Rescue crews were searching Friday for two people who went overboard while fishing Thursday night, officials say.

According to Texas Game Warden officials, the victims were fishing on the Brazos River below the Possum Kingdom Lake when the incident occurred.

The Brazos River Authority, Palo Pinto Sheriff’s Office, and Graham Fire Department are also assisting with the search.

