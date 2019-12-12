LEWISVILLE, Texas — A search is underway for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run, officials say.

The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday near the southbound frontage road of Interstate 35E east and East Round Grove Road, police say.

Authorities say the driver of a Chevy Tahoe fled from an officer after an attempted traffic stop.

The suspect then crashed into a Kia sedan as the victim was trying to make a left turn. At that point, authorities say the driver of the Tahoe ran away from the crash scene.

Police performed CPR on the victim until medics were able to arrive. The victim was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, authorities say.

The medical examiner has not released the name or age of the victim.

Officers detained a passenger who was in the Chevy Tahoe at the time of the crash. Officials, however, did not release additional details on whether that person will face any criminal charges.

Detectives confirm they have tentatively identified the driver and say he has active warrants issued in Texas.

However, officials are not releasing the suspect's name or any photos "to preserve the integrity of line-ups our witnesses need to complete."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lewisville police at 972-219-8477.

